Heavy rain expected for Friday morning commute

Say goodbye to the beautiful weather that state has been enjoying, at least for a couple of days.

Thursday evening will remain dry, but the rain will move from southwest to northeast after about 3 a.m., Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The rain will continue through the morning commute and could be heavy at times.

DePrest said there is a bit of uncertainty as to exactly how much rain we will get.

"There will likely be a relatively narrow band where rainfall amounts will be over an inch -- and perhaps even greater than two inches – while other areas receive significantly less rainfall," DePrest said.

He's keeping an eye on the computer models and said right now, heavy rain will reach at least into southern and eastern CT, along interstates 95 and 395.

Any leftover rain should taper off in the early afternoon. Some breaks of sun are even possible later in the day.

"Highs will be on the cool side, only reaching the middle and upper 70s. The normal high at Bradley Airport for July 7 is 84 degrees," DePrest said.

Friday night will be mild and muggy, as temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

Saturday could bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of the state as a cold front approaches.

"While not everyone will get a shower or storm, any storms that do develop could be strong, producing heavy rain and strong winds," DePrest said.

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, and warm and humid with temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees.

The humidity will drop Saturday night and the skies will clear.

"It should be a great night for the fireworks displays in Hartford and at Sailfest in New London," DePrest said.

Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days.

"It will be sunny with highs between 80 and 85 degrees along with dew point temperatures in the 50s," DePrest said.

