Rain expected to arrive late tonight and last into tomorrow

Say goodbye to the beautiful weather that state has been enjoying, at least for a couple of days.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a system that could deposit a soaking rain should arrive late Thursday night and last through Friday morning.

The clouds have already begun gathering ahead of it and temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-70s to low-80s.

"[A] wave of low pressure will pass just south of Connecticut [Thursday night], spreading rain across the state from southwest to northeast after midnight," Haney said.

By the Friday morning commute, Haney said the rain could be quite heavy.

"Models are printing out over an inch of rain with this system," he said.

It should come to an end by Friday afternoon, but some uncertainty remains over the exact timing.

"Most of the computer models have the rain exiting the state by early afternoon with some clearing shortly after that," Haney said.

That means highs could return to the 80s or higher in parts of the state. The humidity will also be on the rise with dew point temperatures well into the 60s.

"By Saturday morning, a cold front will pass through Connecticut, allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms," Haney said. "Any showers that do develop will be gone by midday and skies will turn partly to mostly sunny."

After the front clears, Haney said it should be a warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points should also drop.

Saturday night looks clear for fireworks shows in both Hartford and New London.

"The beautiful weather will continue into Sunday," Haney said. "It will be mostly sunny, temperatures will top out in the 80-85 degree range and the humidity will be low."

