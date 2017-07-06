West Hartford K9 helps find missing man

Jett is being credited with helping to find a missing West Hartford man. (West Hartford police)

A K9 with the West Hartford Police Department is being credited with possibly saving the life of a missing man.

Police said Jett and his handler, Officer Tommy Lazure, were among those sent to search for the unidentified man who disappeared from a healthcare facility on Emily Way.

The victim was a 56-year-old man who has a number of health problems, including cognitive impairment, police said.

He was reportedly last seen in his room shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, but was not there at 9 p.m.

The staff searched the building but could not find him. West Hartford police were notified around 10 p.m.

Jett was cast outside of the building and tracked the missing man.

The dog tracked him to a wooded area near the facility where police found the patient.

Police said he had fallen and suffered minor injuries.

The patient was alert but confused. He told officers that he left the building in search of his vehicle.

He was transported to the University of Connecticut health center in Farmington to be evaluated.

Police said they rewarded Jett with a burger from the Gold Roc Diner.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.