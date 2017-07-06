Shelton man accused of robbing gas station, fleeing in stolen car

Ross Kane is accused of robbing a Shelton gas station and using a vehicle as his getaway car. (Shelton police)

Shelton police said they arrested a man for robbing a gas station and using a stolen vehicle as his getaway car.

Ross Kane, 34, used a gun to rob the Buck Stop Gas Station on Shelton Avenue Wednesday.

An employee was able to write down the license plate number of the vehicle Kane used.

Officers said they were able to confirm that the vehicle used in the robbery had been stolen from a rental car agency in West Haven over the holiday weekend.

Detectives canvassed the area and surrounding towns.

After a couple of hours, they said they found the vehicle parked at a Quality Suites hotel on South Avenue in Stratford.

Surveillance was set up and police said they were able to stop the vehicle as it tried to leave the parking lot.

Kane was identified as the suspect and arrested.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, possession of narcotics and possession of a facsimile firearm.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.