Woman, man break into home in Killingly and assault 2 people

Audrea Quinones and Adam Eldib are accused of breaking into a woman's home in Killingly and assaulting two people. (State police photos)

A man and woman in Killingly are accused of forcing their way into a home and assaulting two people.

State police said Audrea Quinones, 39, and Adam Eldib, 35, forced open a bedroom window and knocked over a television.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Quinones yelled at a female victim to get outside.

The victim instead ran into another room in the home and locked the door.

Quinones and Eldib entered the home through the front door and were confronted by an elderly man, according to state police.

The elderly man tried to block Quinones but was pushed aside.

She pushed her way into a bedroom where the victim was hiding and grabbed her by the hair. She also scratched the victim's arm.

However, the victim had already dialed 911 at that point. The suspects saw her on the phone and fled.

Troopers were able to determine where the suspects live and found them at their home in Putnam.

Both were arrested without incident.

Quinones and Eldib were charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and disorderly conduct.

Both were held on bonds of $50,000 and scheduled to face a judge in Danielson Superior Court on Thursday morning.

