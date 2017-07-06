Another wave of National Guard airmen set to return home today

Connecticut airmen are scheduled to return home to East Granby Wednesday at 11 a.m. (WFSB)

Another wave of National Guard airmen and women will return home to East Granby on Thursday.

Thirty airmen from the National Guard's 103rd Air Wing unit are due back in Connecticut around 11 a.m.

They'll be landing at the Bradley Air National Guard Base.

They are part of a 300 member unit that was deployed to the Middle East for six months in an expeditionary combat support role, according to Gov. Dannel Malloy's office.

They are under the command of Lt. Col. Stephen Gwinn.

On the Fourth of July, a wave returned in front of a gathering of excited and emotional families.

