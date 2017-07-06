7 K9s graduate from CT Police Academy in Meriden - WFSB 3 Connecticut

7 K9s graduate from CT Police Academy in Meriden

Posted: Updated:
Six K9 teams graduated at a ceremony on Thursday morning. (WFSB) Six K9 teams graduated at a ceremony on Thursday morning. (WFSB)
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Seven dog and their handlers graduated during a ceremony on Thursday morning. 

After 15 weeks of training, these K9s became part of the 187th Patrol Canine graduation class after a ceremony at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden around 10 a.m. 

“Canines not only protect their handlers. They help find evidence, missing people. They do a variety of things and they are invaluable," Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said. 

Police said these German Shepherds were trained in the following areas: 

  • obedience
  • patrol
  • locating missing persons
  • building searches
  • apprehending criminals
  • evidence recovery
  • crowd control
  • protecting their handlers 

The K9s have been assigned to the following departments:

  • Trooper Jonathon Kelo and K9 Jack Dexter - Connecticut State Police Troop D – Danielson
  • Trooper Philip Soucy and K9 Argo - Connecticut State Police Troop K – Colchester
  • Corrections Officer Charles Ellison and K9 Ghost - Connecticut Department of Correction
  • Officer Jonathon Santiago and K9 Ranger and Officer Lindsey Gionfriddo and K9 Blaze - University of Connecticut Police Department
  • Officer Chris Zentek and K9 Blaze - Waterbury Police Department
  • Officer John Carlson and K9 Bane - Cromwell Police Department 

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.