7 K9s graduate from CT Police Academy in Meriden

Seven dog and their handlers graduated during a ceremony on Thursday morning.

After 15 weeks of training, these K9s became part of the 187th Patrol Canine graduation class after a ceremony at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden around 10 a.m.

“Canines not only protect their handlers. They help find evidence, missing people. They do a variety of things and they are invaluable," Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said.

Police said these German Shepherds were trained in the following areas:

obedience

patrol

locating missing persons

building searches

apprehending criminals

evidence recovery

crowd control

protecting their handlers

The K9s have been assigned to the following departments:

Trooper Jonathon Kelo and K9 Jack Dexter - Connecticut State Police Troop D – Danielson

Trooper Philip Soucy and K9 Argo - Connecticut State Police Troop K – Colchester

Corrections Officer Charles Ellison and K9 Ghost - Connecticut Department of Correction

Officer Jonathon Santiago and K9 Ranger and Officer Lindsey Gionfriddo and K9 Blaze - University of Connecticut Police Department

Officer Chris Zentek and K9 Blaze - Waterbury Police Department

Officer John Carlson and K9 Bane - Cromwell Police Department

