K9s, handlers graduate today

Six K9 teams graduated at a ceremony on Thursday morning. (WFSB) Six K9 teams graduated at a ceremony on Thursday morning. (WFSB)
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Six dog and their handlers graduated during a ceremony on Thursday morning. 

These K9s became part of the 187th Patrol Canine graduation class after a ceremony at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden around 10 a.m. 

Police said these German Shepherds were trained in the following areas: 

  • obedience
  • patrol
  • locating missing persons
  • building searches
  • apprehending criminals
  • evidence recovery
  • crowd control
  • protecting their handlers 

The K9s have been assigned to the following departments:

  • Connecticut State Police Troop D – Danielson
  • Connecticut State Police Troop K – Colchester
  • Connecticut Department of Correction
  • University of Connecticut Police Department
  • Waterbury Police Department
  • Cromwell Police Department 

