K9s, handlers graduate today

Six dog and their handlers graduated during a ceremony on Thursday morning.

These K9s became part of the 187th Patrol Canine graduation class after a ceremony at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden around 10 a.m.

Police said these German Shepherds were trained in the following areas:

obedience

patrol

locating missing persons

building searches

apprehending criminals

evidence recovery

crowd control

protecting their handlers

The K9s have been assigned to the following departments:

Connecticut State Police Troop D – Danielson

Connecticut State Police Troop K – Colchester

Connecticut Department of Correction

University of Connecticut Police Department

Waterbury Police Department

Cromwell Police Department

