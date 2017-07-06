I-95 southbound in Madison reopens after 2-vehicle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

I-95 southbound in Madison reopens after 2-vehicle crash

The southbound side of I-95 in Madison is closed between Exits 60 and 59. (CT DOT) The southbound side of I-95 in Madison is closed between Exits 60 and 59. (CT DOT)
Interstate 95 in Madison was closed for a brief period of time because of a motor vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The southbound side of Interstate 95 was closed between Exits 60 and 59 after a two-vehicle crash around 10:45 a.m.  The highway reopened around 11:30 a.m. 

Connecticut State Police said there were "minor injuries" reported in the crash. 

A K9 was also on the highway, according to state police. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

