Bus routes, evening commute to be affected by Hartford concert

Crowds tailgated ahead of the Zac Brown Band concert in May of 2016. (WFSB)

Police were out controlling congestion around Xfinity Theatre in Hartford for Zac Brown Band on Thursday night. (WFSB)

A concert anticipated to be largely attended is expected to affect bus routes in Hartford.

Zac Brown Band is slated to play at the Xfinity Theatre on Thursday night. People were warned by the city to expected delays and detours on routes 905, 915, 32 and 38 after 2:30 p.m.

Congestion has already started and the Hartford Police Department warn the traffic will only get worse over the next few hours. Drivers should expect plenty of congestion between now and 8 p.m. when the show begin especially downtown and around the Interstate 91 on and off ramps as well as where Interstate 84 and Interstate 91 intersect.

"You need to give yourself a lot of extra time we get a lot of complaints from people that they miss the opening of the show because they were stuck in traffic," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "We can only fill these parking lots so fast and it's a bit of an orderly progression to get these parking lots filled as best as possible."

Extra officers are on hand to helping out with traffic, but drivers were asked to be patient with the process.

Police said underage drinking is also an increasingly big issue before and during these shows.

No bus service will be available along Weston Street south of Jennings Road or on Market Street north of Trumbull Street. Buses will operate by way of Windsor Street instead.

Routes 32 and 38 riders who normally board on market or Weston streets should use the stop at Main and Pleasant streets.

For Routes 905 and 915 at the same stop, they can be boarded on Market Street between Talcott and Kinsley streets.

The Dash free shuttle will not be available for Trumbull Street or the stop at the Radisson on Market Street until after 3 p.m.

All routes and detours may be modified depending on traffic conditions.

