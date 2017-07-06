Bus routes to be affected by Hartford concert

Crowds tailgated ahead of the Zac Brown Band concert in May of 2016. (WFSB)

A concert anticipated to be largely attended is expected to affect bus routes in Hartford.

Zac Brown Band is slated to play at the Xfinity Theatre on Thursday night.

People were warned by the city to expected delays and detours on routes 905, 915, 32 and 38 after 2:30 p.m.

No bus service will be available along Weston Street south of Jennings Road or on Market Street north of Trumbull Street. Buses will operate by way of Windsor Street instead.

Routes 32 and 38 riders who normally board on market or Weston streets should use the stop at Main and Pleasant streets.

For Routes 905 and 915 at the same stop, they can be boarded on Market Street between Talcott and Kinsley streets.

The Dash free shuttle will not be available for Trumbull Street or the stop at the Radisson on Market Street until after 3 p.m.

All routes and detours may be modified depending on traffic conditions.

