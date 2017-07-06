West Hartford website hack didn't pose threat to public safety

The website for the town of West Hartford was hacked on Thursday morning, according to police.

The hack was discovered around 7:30 a.m. and The city's IT department immediately took the web page down. Those IT members were working on getting the web page back up and running.

Police informed residents that there could be interruption with online services, because of the hack.

No residents personal data was compromised because of the hack, police said. Investigators added that the "attack is limited to the public website."

The incident is under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department along with the CT Intelligence Center.

Officials with the CT Intelligence Center stated "a large number of government website defacements have been occurring throughout the country; this particular one also hit communities as far away as California," according to police.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

