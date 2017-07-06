Former Easton police commissioner sentenced in steroid case

A former Easton police commissioner has been sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a steroid distribution ring.

Raymond Martin also was ordered Wednesday to pay a $10,000 fine by U.S. Magistrate Judge Holly Fitzsimmons.

Martin was among a dozen people charged after an investigation into the manufacture and sale of steroids and other drugs by a ring allegedly run by Steven Santucci, a former Newtown police sergeant.

Prosecutors say Martin was caught on tape ordering steroids and offering to sell oxycodone pills. He was arrested in July 2015 and eventually pleaded guilty to one federal drug possession charge.

Martin took a leave of absence from the police commission and his term expired last July.

Santucci was sentenced last August to 16 months in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.