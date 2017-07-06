Parrotlet found flying in GoldRoc Diner in West Hartford

Parrotlet was located the GoldRoc Diner in West Hartford. (West Hartford Animal Control Facebook page)

A parrotlet was found flying in a diner in West Hartford on Wednesday.

The bird was found inside the GoldRoc Diner on Kane Street. The animal was caught by the West Hartford Animal Control.

Authorities are now trying to locate the owner of the parrotlet. Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Hartford Animal Control at 860-570-8818.

The West Hartford Animal Control said they also found a parakeet in the yard of the home on Bentwood Road near Webster Hill Boulevard. The parakeet was "tired and hungry," but it has since recovered from his injuries.

