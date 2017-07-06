Suspect in Berlin motel death held on $2M bond

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a hotel on Sunday morning.

State police said they have made an arrest after a clerk was shot and killed at the Days Inn Sunday.

Police continue to investigate the suspicious death of a man who was found at a Days Inn in Berlin. (WFSB)

Police said they have a man in custody following a motel murder in Berlin and a crash in North Haven that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.

Rahheem McDonald was officially charged with the murder of Pratik Jagani at the Days Inn in Berlin. (WFSB/North Haven police/family photos)

The man accused of shooting and killing a clerk at a motel in Berlin this weekend is being held on a $2 million bond.

Police charged 38-year-old Rahheem K. McDonald, of Waterbury, with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

The arrest of McDonald comes after 25-year-old, Berlin resident Pratik Jagani was shot and killed while working as a clerk at the Days Inn on the Berlin Turnpike on Sunday.

Police said McDonald was later arrested that night after the shooting when he got into a head-on car crash in North Haven half an hour later. Two people were hurt in the crash.

Police said McDonald ran off, but came back to the scene of the crash, where he was arrested. McDonald told officers he was high on the drug PCP.

McDonald was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Thursday. As the court appearance ended, McDonald was seen crying. His bail remained at $2 million.

Victims family was in court. They did not want to comment to the media on Thursday.

McDonald's family was not in court on Thursday.

