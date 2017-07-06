Heavy Rain Possible for the Friday Morning Commute

THURSDAY RECAP…

Our streak of beautiful days came to an end for much of the state, as clouds built in during the morning and persisted through the rest of the day. There were also a few showers, especially along the shoreline. Some sun did break out in parts of northern Connecticut – including at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks – allowing temperatures to reach the lower 80s there. The rest of Connecticut remained stuck in the 70s.

RAIN DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT…

The clouds and showers are all thanks to a warm front approaching us from the southwest. A wave of low pressure has developed along the front and will brush the coast of Southern New England late tonight and early tomorrow morning. While this evening will remain dry, we are expecting rain to move in from southwest to northeast after about 3 A.M. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

RAIN TOMORROW MORNING, ENDING BY AFTERNOON…

Rain will continue into tomorrow morning’s commute, and could be heavy at times in some places. However, there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to exactly how much rain we will get. There will likely be a relatively narrow band where rainfall amounts will be over an inch -- and perhaps even greater than two inches – while other areas receive significantly less rainfall. Some computer model runs keep all of the heavy rain over Long Island while others bring the heavy band into Connecticut. Right now, we think the heavy rain will reach at least into southern and eastern Connecticut, say along Interstates 95 and 395. Be sure to stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!



Either way, any leftover rain should taper off in the early afternoon and some breaks of sun will be possible later on. Highs will be on the cool side, only reaching the middle and upper 70s. The normal high at Bradley Airport for July 7th is 84 degrees.



With the front having passed through us, tomorrow night will be mild and muggy, as temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY…

A cold front will approach Connecticut by Saturday afternoon. This will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. While not everyone will get a shower or storm, any storms that do develop could be strong, producing heavy rain and strong winds. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, very warm, and humid, with the mercury rising into the 85-90 degree range.



Behind the front, skies will clear and the humidity will drop Saturday night, allowing lows to bottom out near 60 Sunday morning. It should be a great night for the fireworks displays in Hartford and at Sailfest in New London!

NICE WEATHER SUNDAY & MONDAY…

High pressure will build into Connecticut for Sunday, which will provide a great day for outdoor activities. It will be sunny with highs between 80 and 85 degrees along with dew point temperatures in the 50s. Sunday night will be a nice night for sleeping, as temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.



While a cold front will begin to approach us Monday, any showers or storms associated with it should stay to our north and west. We will see partly sunny skies and highs once again in the lower and middle 80s.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY…

By Tuesday, the front will be close enough to impact Connecticut. The day will start out dry, but showers and thunderstorms will develop and become more widespread during the afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. The front will also be moving very slowly, so heavy rainfall is possible with any storms that do develop. This is still 5 days away, so we will keep you updated with any changes in the forecast between now and then. Tuesday will also be a warm and humid day, as highs will get into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore.



DRY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

The cold front will clear the state in the predawn hours Wednesday morning and high pressure will build in. This will bring any remaining showers and storms to an end and allow for clearing skies and falling dew points. It will be a seasonably warm day, with high temperatures in the middle 80s in most places.



High pressure will remain firmly in control for Thursday, which will make for another pleasant day. Temperatures will rise from the upper 50s in the morning to the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

