Rain is with us for the Morning Commute

RAIN THIS MORNING, ENDING BY AFTERNOON…

Rain will continue this morning, and could be heavy at times in some places. At 7am, showers were pushing through the state and were moderate to heavy in the northern sections of the four southern counties. You can expect the rain to continue through early this afternoon as bands of moisture are coming up from the south and from the west. Again, some of this rain could be heavy at times, leading to some ponding on the roads, so please be careful driving this morning.



The rain should taper off early this afternoon and some breaks of sun will be possible later on. Highs will be on the cool side, only reaching the middle and upper 70s. The normal high at Bradley Airport for July 7th is 84 degrees.



With the front having passed through, tonight will be mild and muggy, as temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY…

A cold front will approach Connecticut by tomorrow afternoon. This will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. While not everyone will get a shower or storm, any storms that do develop could be strong, producing heavy rain and strong winds. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, very warm, and humid, with the mercury rising into the 85-90 degree range.



Behind the front, skies will clear and the humidity will drop Saturday night, allowing lows to bottom out near 60 Sunday morning. It should be a great night for the fireworks displays in Hartford and at Sailfest in New London!

NICE WEATHER SUNDAY & MONDAY…

High pressure will build into Connecticut for Sunday, which will provide a great day for outdoor activities. It will be sunny with highs between 80 and 85 degrees along with dew point temperatures in the 50s. Sunday night will be a nice night for sleeping, as temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.



While a cold front will begin to approach us Monday, any showers or storms associated with it should stay to our north and west. We will see partly sunny skies and highs once again in the lower and middle 80s.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY…

By Tuesday, the front will be close enough to impact Connecticut. The day will start out dry, but showers and thunderstorms will develop and become more widespread during the afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. The front will also be moving very slowly, so heavy rainfall is possible with any storms that do develop. This is still 4 days away, so we will keep you updated with any changes in the forecast between now and then. Tuesday will also be a warm and humid day, as highs will get into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore.



DRY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

The cold front will clear the state in the predawn hours Wednesday morning and high pressure will build in. This will bring any remaining showers and storms to an end and allow for clearing skies and falling dew points. It will be a seasonably warm day, with high temperatures in the middle 80s in most places.



High pressure will remain firmly in control for Thursday, which will make for another pleasant day. Temperatures will rise from the upper 50s in the morning to the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”