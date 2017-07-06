Lawmaker, market owner seek TSA policy change after photo of lobster went viral

An Old Saybrook seafood market is speaking out after TSA agents found a 20-pound lobster in someone’s checked baggage.

Large lobster found by TSA agent came from Old Saybrook market

There's more fallout after a picture of a TSA agent holding a massive lobster went viral on Twitter.

Turns out the lobster was originally bought at a local seafood store, and now the owner has teamed up with Senator Richard Blumenthal to demand that TSA changes its social media policy.

"This is a problem that I believe needs to be looked into,” said Lisa Feinman, owner of Atlantic Seafood in Old Saybrook.

When she saw the photo she was outraged.

The giant crustacean was being shipped by a customer to Georgia.

When TSA was checking the cooler at Boston’s Logan Airport, they snapped the picture, never getting the customer or Feinman's permission to Tweet the photo.

"It was the (public relations) department posting these pictures so to me that said that management was saying this is okay,” Feinman said.

After Feinman contacted Blumenthal, he reached out to the TSA who confirmed its social media policy allows posting photographs of personal belongings without permission as long as "no passenger-specific information is shared."

"Asking permission is not only a matter of basic legal privacy. It's also courtesy and common sense,” Blumenthal said.

He also said if TSA doesn't change their policy, he'll look at introducing legislation.

TSA officials released a statement that said “TSA is in direct communication with Senator Blumenthal’s staff and also reached out to the individual directly to discuss her concerns. TSA shares images through social media to better inform the traveling public about TSA's mission with behind the scenes look at operations around the country, but our posts never reveal passengers identities or include inappropriate content.”

