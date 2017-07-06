James Duckett found guilty on fraud and money laundering offenses connected to Hartford’s Dillon Stadium

James C. Duckett Jr. was found guilty of fraud and money laundering offenses connected to the Hartford’s Dillon Stadium in hopes of bringing a professional soccer team to the capitol city.

Duckett, 45, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and eight counts of conducting illegal monetary transactions.

The verdict comes after Hartford entered into an agreement with Mitchell Anderson and his company, Premier Sports Management Group, in September 2014. Their goal was to develop a new, 9,000 seat facility at the Dillon Stadium location

In February 2015, Anderson joined with Duckett who wanted to be the majority owner of the professional soccer team.

In March 2015, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said “Anderson submitted invoices to the city for reimbursement to Premier Sports Management Group subcontractors working on the project. However, rather than pay the total amounts owed to PSMG’s subcontractors, Duckett and Anderson directed more than $1 million that PSMG received from the city to themselves, PSMG, Black Diamond, and other entities not related to the Dillon Stadium project.”

United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Duckett and Anderson also “secured invoices from subcontractors who had not performed work for the project, which Duckett and Anderson caused to be submitted to the city as if the work had been performed.”

United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Duckett and Anderson “illegally used the proceeds of the fraud in a series of bank transactions to pay individuals and companies for expenses unrelated to the Dillon Stadium.”

United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Duckett used money the city provided Premier Sports Management Group with to buy a Range Rover that cost about $120,000.

Duckett was arrested on June 23, 2016 and is on home detention with electronic monitoring.

The sentencing date for Duckett has not been announced. According to United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, "each of the conspiracy and wire fraud counts carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and each count of conducting illegal monetary transactions carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years."

