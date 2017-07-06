Bicyclist injured during fall in Mansfield

Emergency crews were called to Storrs Road in Mansfield on Thursday where a bicyclist was seriously injured from a fall.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene, and Tolland County dispatchers reported a head injury via its Twitter page.

Connecticut State Police said the bicycle was not involved in a crash, but had fallen off his bike.

The incident was reported in the area of Ledgewood Drive.

