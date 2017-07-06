PD: Missing 79-year-old man's car found at train station

Domenic Mancuso was last seen on Thursday morning (submitted)

Guilford police are searching for a 79-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Domenic Mancuso was last seen at his home on Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m.

Police said he suffers from the early onset of dementia and is believed to be medication compliant.

Mancuso is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

According to police, he told his family he would leave his car at Union Station in New Haven, but his destination after that was not indicated.

The car was found by Amtrak Police at that location and it was determined that he did purchase a train ticket, possibly to Grand Central Station in New York City.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 453-8061.

