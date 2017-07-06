Hometown hero gets surprise of a lifetime at Zac Brown Band concert

Sgt. Jeremy Smith was given the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday night (WFSB)

On Thursday night, thousands of country music fans packed the Xfinity Theater for the Zac Brown Band concert.

However, for one lucky fan who is also an American hero, the highlight of the show had nothing to do with music.

Sgt. Jeremy Smith spent 14 years serving our country in the military. While serving in Iraq, he was nearly blown up in an explosion that killed a few of his friends. He suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but is getting stronger every day.

On Thursday night, he expected to enjoy a great concert in Hartford, but instead, he left with a lot more than just a memory.

Smith was brought up on stage and was the center of attention for his service and sacrifice.

Up on stage, the Military Warriors Foundation and Wells Fargo presented Smith with quite a ‘thank you.’ It was a new mortgage-free home in his hometown of Liverpool, New York.

He said the gift is a life changer.

“It'll make a big difference we won't have to struggle to make rent and have to pick out all the other bills, it'll loosen up money to where we can focus on making sure we have enough food and we can afford gas and we can afford other stuff that we want,” Smith said.

He added that he can't wait to share the home with his wife and four kids.

He says the home is incredible, but what really touches his heart is the fact that so many people feel he deserves it.

“It makes me feel good when people say that, and it makes me feel that I am appreciated for my service and what I did for my country,” Smith said.

So far, Wells Fargo and the Wounded Military Warriors Foundation have given away more than 700 mortgage-free homes to injured veterans.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.