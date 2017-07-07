Wet roads greet commuters this morning

Friday's rain is expected to stick around at least until the early afternoon hours.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said many drivers woke up to some wet roads, especially along the shoreline.

"It could be moderate to heavy in parts of the state," Haney said. "I'm going to ask everybody to grab the umbrella [Friday] morning because the radar is going to fill in."

The majority of the rain had yet to arrive as of 6 a.m.

"There's rain in New Jersey and Pennsylvania that's racing towards Connecticut," Haney explained.

Futurecast showed a decent amount rain moving across the state state at least until 2 p.m. on Friday.

"[Friday] night should be a pretty good-looking night," Haney said.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper-70s.

"The normal high for this time of year is 84," Haney said.

The humidity is also on the rise and will stick around through Saturday.

"There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms [Saturday] afternoon," Haney said.

The high for the day looks to be 88 degrees.

"Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days with a high of 84 degrees," Haney said.

