Hartford police seek driver after fiery crash near Dunkin' Donuts Park

Police in Hartford are looking for whoever was behind the wheel of a car that burst into flames after an early morning crash.

According to police, the crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. on Friday at the corner of Trumbull and Main streets, right across from Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Police said the driver knocked out concrete barriers and flipped the car over onto a median.

The vehicle then burst into flames.

No one in the car when firefighters arrived. The driver had fled at some point. Police are trying to figure out who had been in it.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing tires screeches.

Since the vehicle ended up on a median, it did not affect traffic in the area.

It took crews about an hour and half to clear to scene.

The investigation continues.

