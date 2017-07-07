Box truck rollover backs up traffic on I-691

A box truck rolled over on Interstate 691 Friday morning and it caused a significant backup.

According to state police, it happened on the eastbound side near exit 10 in Meriden around 5:40 a.m.

The right lane and the exit 10 off ramp were closed.

Minor injuries were reported but the cause remains under investigation.

Troopers warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

