Seriously wounded 'bait' dog taken in by Branford animal shelter

"Freedom" the pit bull terrier mix has wounds consistent with being a "bait dog" in dog fights. (Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter)

An animal shelter in Branford is caring for a pit bull terrier mix that showed up with wounds significant with those from dog fights.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter posted to Facebook nearly a dozen photos of the dog it named "Freedom," and many of them are graphic.

The shelter said Freedom was dropped off at the shelter on Thursday morning.

It said the initial claim was that the dog was found in Branford. However, that may not be the case.

The shelter said it appears Freedom was used as a bait dog because of the type of wounds he suffered.

He was said to have been very bloody when he first arrived to the shelter.

Freedom had no tags, no collar, no chip and had not been neutered.

The shelter said the vets estimated his age to be between 5 and 7 years old. The vets also said he's about 10 to 15 pounds under weight.

The Branford Veterinary Hospital was able to perform some surgery on Freedom to save his ears and to flush out his wounds, the shelter said.

It also said it was going to find Freedom a home as soon as he's ready.

It promised to post updates on his condition.

