Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Manchester collision

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision in Manchester.

Police said the rider, 33-year-old Kyle Malloy of Manchester, collided with a car in front of 255 Highland St. around 9:11 p.m. on Thursday.

They said Malloy was not wearing a helmet and had to be transported to Hartford Hospital in serious condition.

The people in the car were not hurt.

The driver of the car was identified as 24-year-old Thomas Cratty of Manchester.

Police said they are still looking into what led up to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-533-8651.

