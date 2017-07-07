Man spotted in stolen car arrested by Hamden police

Tavon Jones is accused of having a loaded revolver in a stolen vehicle. He was arrested in Hamden, according to police. (Hamden police)

A suspect spotted in a stolen car out of North Haven was nabbed by Hamden police on Wednesday.

Police said Tavon Jones, 22, of New Haven, was in the car traveling near Newhall and Marlboro Streets around 11:30 p.m.

An officer picked up the trail of the vehicle on Shelton Avenue and Goodrich Street and eventually stopped it on Hazel Street in New Haven.

However, Jones and another occupant fled on foot.

Jones, whom police said was the passenger, was caught and detained.

Near Jones, police said they found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver.

Jones was arrested and transported to Hamden police headquarters.

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, having a weapon in a motor vehicle and first-degree larceny.

Jones is scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on July 19.

Police said the investigation continues.

