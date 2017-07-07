2 state police K9s help with rescue of missing woman

K9 Ido and Ugo helped with a rescue in Colebrook on Thursday night. (Connecticut State Police)

Two Connecticut State Police K9s are being credited with helping rescue an 89-year-old woman who went missing in Colebrook on Thursday evening.

The Connecticut State Police search and rescue K9 teams were asked to help with a missing person search in a wooded area along Smith Hill Road around 8 p.m.

The unidentified woman had been last seen at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday by family members at her home. The home is on about 260 acres of land and the property abuts a state forest.

The woman had left her cell phone at the home and so state police were no able to ping it.

After a patrol K9 and bloodhound track were unsuccessful, Massachusetts State Police used their helicopter to help in the search. But, once again, the woman was not located.

The Connecticut State Police search and rescue K9 teams searched the area.

Just before 11 p.m., K9 Ugo and Trooper Groot located an arrangement of flowers on the ground about a half a mile from her home. Police said the flowers “were recently picked and appeared to have been placed at this location.”

Just before midnight, TFC Naples and K9 Ido were able to locate the woman, who was “conscious and alert.” The woman needed medical attention, according to police, because she suffered “lacerations from apparently falling on rough terrain while she was lost.”

Police said the woman was located about a mile away from her home. By 1:30 a.m., the woman returned to her home and a waiting ambulance.

To get the woman out of the woods, it took state police about an hour and 45 minutes because of “the distance she traveled and the terrain in which she was located.”

Police said the missing woman was a known gardener. The woman told police that she picked the flowers located by K9 Ugo.

“Great job by all members of the Search and Rescue Team,” Connecticut State Police posted on its Facebook on Friday.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.