Former school custodian arrested on child porn charges

A former school custodian in the town of Easton faces child pornography charges.

David Habetz was arrested on June 22, according to Easton, Redding and Region 9 superintendent Tom McMorran.

McMorran said Habetz was employed as a custodian at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

After learning of the investigation, school officials placed Habetz on administrative leave, during which he had no access to any school in the district.

Following a meeting on March 28, McMorran said he fired Habetz.

"The events leading to the arrest of Mr. Habetz are clearly very troubling," McMorran wrote in a letter to parents. "Throughout this matter, the administration has cooperated with law enforcement authorities and will continue to do so."

McMorran said police have not advised them of any misconduct involving any students.

"As always, our utmost concern as a school district is the safety and wellbeing of all of our students," he wrote.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.