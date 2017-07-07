Camp No Limits being held at Quinnipiac

Over the next three days, kids will attend Camp No Limits. (WFSB)

An overnight camp at Quinnipiac University for children and teens with limb loss changes lives forever, according to those who have attended it and their families.

Over the next three days, kids will attend Camp No Limits. Eyewitness News spoke with campers who said they look forward to coming back year after year.

"It gets me energetic and ready to start the day,” camper Ryan Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said he couldn't wait to come back to this overnight camp once again this year.

"We all share something in common and it's really special because for once, he doesn't get asked any questions. He's completely free,” Ryan's sister Molly Fitzpatrick said. “He's the normal one, and it's just so awesome to be able to watch that."

Camp No Limits started in Maine back in 2004.

"After the first year, one of the kids said, it was better than going to Disney world,” Mary Leighton, who is the founder and executive director of Camp No Limits, said. “So we knew it was something special."

This program has only grown since then. Leighton and her team serve hundreds of families all across the country.

Through adapted recreational activities and life skills programs, Camp No Limits helps foster independence in children living without arms and legs.

"I was born this way,” volunteer Angela Rasmussen said. “I wore a prosthetic until sixth grade and hated it. So I stopped wearing it."

Rasmussen is a volunteer at the camp this year. She said she hopes to inspire these kids and their families by sharing her story.

"I have three children. I have a job,” Rasmussen said. “I do everything that I can do. There's nothing I can't do. They can do the same thing. I want to show them that's possible."

For these volunteers, campers and their families, they said these three days here is life changing.

Molly Fitzpatrick said it’s especially heartwarming, seeing families come for the very first time.

"Now that we've been through it once we know what they're going to feel by the last day,” Leighton said. “We know they're never going to be the same."

