Burglary suspect's identity sought by state police

The resident state trooper's office in Chaplin is looking to identify a man who broke into a home.

State police said it happened on June 29 around 8:20 p.m.

The man was caught on a surveillance camera pulling onto the property.

He then forced his way into the back door of a home.

He appeared to be driving a silver-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chaplin resident trooper's office at 860-455-2069 or text TIP and the information to 274637.

