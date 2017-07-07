Body of missing child found in Branford

Police and Fire are searching the Branford River following a report of a child missing in the water. (WFSB)

Crews have located the body of a missing 10-year-old boy in Branford River on Friday.

A child was reported missing in the water near the area of 44 Tabor Dr. around 1 p.m.

According to Branford Police Capt. Geoff Morgan, the unidentified 10-year-old boy was playing with his two brothers when he lost his footing and fell into the water. His brothers tried to rescue him, Morgan said.

"They were on the edge of the roadway by the culvert," Morgan said. "One of them lost their footing and got swept into the pipe that goes underneath the water."

Morgan said the boy was sucked through a pipe that was in the water. The boy was last seen near the Branford Harbor

Officers and firefighters searched and used side scan sonar, a drone, and dive teams to locate the missing child. The New Haven Dive Team along with the Connecticut State Police Dive Team and the Guilford Fire Department assisted in the search.

"At this particular point, we're using the assets of a drone to check again some height in some of the reeds area," Morgan said. "The tide rises and falls through this area almost 6 feet, so what you see, what was under water a little while ago is now above water, so it could be the fact that he's gotten into some of the reeds on the side"

His body was located about 50 feet away from the pipe around 4 p.m.

Police and fire are on Tabor Dr searching for missing boy in Bfd river. Media staging area at South motowese by river. — Geoff Morgan (@Cpt_G_Morgan) July 7, 2017

The tiding was going out at the time of the boy's fall into the water.

"Once that tide turns, starts to go out, its wicked there. Go there, when the tide is going, there's one pipe in there and that water is going full bore, so if it grabs a hold of you," Branford resident Robert Sansone, who has lived there his whole life, said. "There is no way you're going to get yourself out of there."

It is unclear what the brothers were doing before the incident.

Police have not released the name of the 10-year-old.

