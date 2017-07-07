Crews search for missing child in waters in Branford

Police and Fire are searching the Branford River following a report of a child missing in the water. (WFSB)

Crews are searching for a missing child off the coast in Branford on Friday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters are searching the Branford River following a report of a child missing in the water near the area of 44 Tabor Dr. around 2 p.m.

Police and fire are on Tabor Dr searching for missing boy in Bfd river. Media staging area at South motowese by river. — Geoff Morgan (@Cpt_G_Morgan) July 7, 2017

It is unclear the child's age and if the child was with their parents.

