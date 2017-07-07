Crews search for missing child who could be in Branford River

Police and Fire are searching the Branford River following a report of a child missing in the water. (WFSB)

Crews are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy, who is believed to be in Branford River, on Friday.

Officers and firefighters are searching the Branford River following a report of a child missing in the water near the area of 44 Tabor Dr. around 2 p.m.

According to Branford Police Capt. Geoff Morgan, the unidentified 10-year-old boy was playing with his two brothers when lost footing and fell into the water. The boy was last seen near the Branford Harbor

"They were on the edge of the roadway by the culvert," Morgan said. "One of them lost their footing and got swept into the pipe that goes underneath the water."

Crews are using side scan sonar, drone and dive teams to locate the missing child. Boats, jet skis and people in wetsuits are assisting in the search.

"At this particular point, we're using the assets of a drone to check again some height in some of the reeds area," Morgan said. "The tide rises and falls through this area almost 6 feet, so what you see, what was under water a little while ago is now above water, so it could be the fact that he's gotten into some of the reeds on the side"

The New Haven Dive Team along with the Connecticut State Police Dive Team and the Guilford Fire Department were assisting in the search.

"Once that tide turns, starts to go out, its wicked there. Go there, when the tide is going, there's one pipe in there and that water is going full bore, so if it grabs a hold of you," Branford resident Robert Sansone, who has lived there his whole life, said. "There is no way you're going to get yourself out of there."

As first responders continue to search, folks in this area said they are holding out hope, while thinking of a family.

"Such a good little boy too, such a nice person, whole family is nice,"Sansone said. "It must be devastating."

