Hartford firefighter terminated after shooting in Rocky Hill

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left an off-duty Hartford firefighter injured.

It was a drug deal gone bad on the night an off-duty Hartford firefighter was shot in a business park.

A Hartford firefighter, who was shot in April after a drug deal went bad, was terminated on Friday, according to a department spokesman.

After an investigation by the department, Jimmy Ngo, who has no criminal record and was with the Hartford Fire Department for six years, was fired effective immediately, Captain Raul Ortiz said.

"The facts obtained from this internal investigation warranted disciplinary action from the fire department’s administration As a result of the findings, the member’s employment with the City of Hartford has been terminated, effective immediately," Ortiz said in a release on Friday. "The City of Hartford and Hartford Fire Department has a zero tolerance for violation of its said policies that are counterintuitive to the hard work, dedication and sacrifices made by the greater body."

The termination of Ngo comes after he was found at an industrial park, which is composed of 60 acres of land and multiple buildings, in Rocky Hill in April.

Court documents reveal that one of the businesses in the park was a meeting spot for the drug deal.

On Wednesday, the man who allegedly fired the shots, Jesus Perez, faced a judge. He’s accused of shooting Hartford firefighter Jimmy Ngo. The two were reportedly friends.

Ngo has not been charged in the case.

In court documents released on Wednesday, both Perez and Ngo, who was off-duty at the time, admit they were there to do a drug deal.

This is where the stories divert. Perez says the drug buyer shot Ngo after being confronted about the money. Ngo says the buyer never showed and when he was going to leave, Perez shot him in the back, chest, and face and then left him to die, by taking his phone and car.

For the last two and a half months, police investigated both stories, but the critical evidence came from GPS tracking and showed that while Ngo was fighting for his life at the fence company, he escaped to in Rocky Hill, his phone was traced to Perez’s neighborhood on Gilman Street in Hartford.

When police investigated, they found Ngo's car abandoned in New Britain and Perez's blood in it.

