Police searching for Springfield man in connection with 'domestic-related incident'

A police pursuit that began in Windsor with a reported abduction ended across state lines in Massachusetts.

A reported abduction that started in Windsor and ended across state lines in Massachusetts has been determined to a domestic-related incident and now, police are looking to make an arrest in the case.

The incident started on Maple Avenue in Windsor around 2:20 a.m. on June 15. A vehicle, which was believed to be stolen, was chased by police on Interstate 91 and on the Memorial Bridge in Springfield, MA, Springfield police said a man and a woman were thrown out of the car. A firearm was thrown out of the vehicle as well.

Police originally said a woman was taken from her home against her will by two men who are believed to be known by the victim.

The driver eventually crashed in the area of Columbus Avenue and Emery Street. The driver then fled on foot, police said.

Police are looking to charge 28-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado, of Springfield, MA, in the domestic-related incident. Investigators said Maldonado would be charged with criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Detectives from the Windsor Police Department are with the Springfield Police Department Fugitive Squad to find Maldonado and arrest him. He will then be brought back to court in Connecticut.

