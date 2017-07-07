Tractor-trailer involved in crash on Route 2 in Colchester

This truck was involved in a cash on Route 2 in Colchester. (@QVEC911)

A motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic delays on Route 2 in Colchester on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported on the westbound side of Route 2 near Exit 17 around 3:15 p.m. As of 3:15 p.m., the right lane was closed in that area,

Two people were rushed to the hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were not released by authorities.

