A Thunderstorm Risk This Weekend, but Mostly Nice!

FRIDAY RAIN RECAP…

As promised, rain overspread Connecticut this morning and was quite heavy at times. Rainfall totals across the state ranged anywhere from about three-quarters of an inch to over two inches. The highest totals were in lower Fairfield County, where Doppler radar estimated that places like Darien, New Canaan, and Stamford received between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain! While these totals are impressive, they pale in comparison to how much rain fell in parts of Cape Cod, MA, where West Barnstable reported 4.56” of rain along with flash flooding!



As of this writing, rain has ended just about everywhere in the state and there have been some peeks of sun. We expect gradual clearing over the next couple of hours.

MAINLY DRY TONIGHT, SOME FOG POSSIBLE…

Any leftover rain will end and skies will turn partly cloudy as we go into this evening. There is some convection off to our west, but the rain and clouds today have kept the air over Connecticut quite stable, so we expect most of the action off to our west to dissipate before reaching us. That said, we cannot rule out a shower later on tonight, especially in western Connecticut. Temperatures will be near 70 this evening, then drop back into the lower and middle 60s by daybreak.

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS TOMORROW…

Tomorrow will start out dry with partly cloudy skies, but a cold front will approach the state during the afternoon. This will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. While we do not expect most towns to get a shower or storm, those that do develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise, it will be a very warm and humid day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few normally warmer spots may even hit 90 degrees!



The good news is that we are expecting the front to clear the state by evening, bringing any remaining showers and storms to an end. Thus, the weather should be good for both the Riverfront fireworks in Hartford and the Sailfest fireworks in Groton/New London! Temperatures will drop through the 70s in the evening, to around 60 degrees later tomorrow night.

NICE WEATHER SUNDAY & MONDAY…

High pressure will build into Connecticut for Sunday, which will provide a great day for outdoor activities. It will be sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s as dew point temperatures will fall into the 50s. Sunday night will be a nice night for sleeping, as temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.



While a cold front will begin to approach us Monday, any showers or storms associated with it should stay to our north and west. We will see partly sunny skies and highs once again in the lower and middle 80s.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY…

By Tuesday, the front will be close enough to impact Connecticut. The day will start out dry, but showers and thunderstorms will develop and become more widespread during the afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. The front will also be moving very slowly, so heavy rainfall is possible with any storms that do develop. This is still 5 days away, so we will keep you updated with any changes in the forecast between now and then. Tuesday will also be a warm and humid day, as highs will get into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore.



DRY & WARM WEDNESDAY…

The cold front will clear the state in the predawn hours Wednesday morning and high pressure will build in. This will bring any remaining showers and storms to an end and allow for clearing skies. There will not be much cool air behind the front, though, as highs will be in the upper 80s away from the water! Shoreline locations will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

HOT & HUMID THURSDAY WITH THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE…



A warm front will move towards Connecticut during Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which will bring the chance of showers and storms during the predawn hours Thursday. It will be a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures near 70 degrees.



Skies will clear out during the day Thursday, which will allow inland high temperatures to reach or exceed 90 degrees! Even the shoreline will be quite warm, as the mercury will rise into the upper 80s there. Thursday night will still be quite mild, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.



DRY FRIDAY, SOME TEMPERATURE UNCERTAINTY…

Next Friday is looking dry, as high pressure will be nearby. There will be a push of cooler air to the north of Connecticut and the computer models are differing as to if it will reach us. The GFS is keeping any cooler air to our north for Friday, which would allow temperatures to once again get to near 90 degrees. The European Model, meanwhile, has the cooler air funneling into Connecticut, which would keep highs in the lower 80s. Right now, we are forecasting partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s. Be sure to stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we update this part of the forecast.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

