Humidity returns Monday

PLEASANTLY COOL TONIGHT

All you need to do is keep the window open to be comfortable tonight. High pressure will keep the sky clear and the wind light, while maintaining a dry air mass. These conditions will destine our night for coolness, with lows in many towns in the 50s. Urban areas and near the shoreline will be slightly milder, due to the heat-retaining qualities of water and pavement; there, lows will be in the lower-60s.

HIGHER HUMIDITY AND SHOWERS MONDAY

Monday will begin with mainly clear and dry conditions, with lows comfortably in the 50s in low 60s; however, a trend toward higher humidity will be in the works. A stream of moisture will be surging north from the Mid-Atlantic. This moisture will help to boost the dew points from the 50s back into the muggy 60s by afternoon. This moisture field will be rather rich, extending to high altitudes. It will help to create clouds and showers over New Jersey Monday morning and some of these showers will track into Connecticut by the afternoon. We will experience enough sunshine around the clouds to boost temperatures into the 80-85 degree range.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

By Tuesday, more wet weather is possible. A cold front will be close enough to impact Connecticut with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours. The day will start out dry and the heat will build. Then, once the front gets close enough and the steamy heat has built adequately, showers and thunderstorms will develop and become widespread during the afternoon. New model data has backed off on the intensity of this system and also isn’t as insistent in suggesting slow training of heavy rains. But, given earlier model runs to the contrary, we will maintain a high order of interest in the situation.

Tuesday will also be a warm and humid day, as highs will get into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore.



DRY & WARM WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will offer improving weather. The cold front will clear the state in the predawn hours Wednesday morning and high pressure will build into the region. This will bring any remaining showers and storms to an end and allow for clearing skies. There will not be much cool air behind the front; the air behind the front will still support highs in the upper 80s inland. Shoreline locations will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

WET WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY



Muggy and unsettled weather will return Thursday. A warm front will move toward Connecticut during Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which will bring the chance of showers and storms during the predawn hours Thursday. It will be a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures near 70 degrees.



An area of low pressure associated with the morning front will slowly move by during Thursday afternoon and Friday, maintaining clouds and showers during that period. A few impulses of energy may concentrate the timing of steady periods of rain, one during the afternoon Thursday and another – perhaps – centered around midday Friday. The end result will not only be dreary weather with occasional rain both days, but also milder weather with highs in the 70s both days as well.



SUNNY SATURDAY, HOTTER SUNDAY

Saturday will be pleasantly warm and dry. High pressure will build into the region and comfortably dry air will follow. Highs will go into the lower-80s and lows Saturday night will settle into the upper-50s and low-60s. Hot and humid weather will return Sunday when southwesterly flow returns, bringing the hot and mugginess from the Deep South once more. Toward evening, a cold front will approach from the west and bring an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”