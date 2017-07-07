Sunny, warm, comfortable today... but it won't last!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The rest of today will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures inland should reach well into the mid-80s, close to the average high for July 10th of 85 degrees. With dew point values in the 50 to 60 degree range, it will be fairly comfortable.

Tonight, a disturbance heads our way that could generate some showers (perhaps a storm) toward daybreak Tuesday. Tomorrow, it will be all about any clearing that takes place… with regard to the storm potential tomorrow afternoon as a front approaches from the west. If we stay cloudy longer, the threat will be lower. If we break out into sunshine, the chance will increase for afternoon rain/storms. Regardless, it will be noticeably more humid.

Wednesday, we may be able to squeak out a dry day… if the front stalls far enough offshore. With enough sunshine temperatures may get close to 90 away from Long Island Sound and with the humidity, it will be oppressive. Thursday, with low pressure riding along the front, will likely be a wet day with the chance for some embedded storms. Wet weather could linger into part of Friday.

For the weekend, most of it will be dry… another front will move through at some point bringing the chance for rain.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------

ANOTHER NICE DAY TODAY

Wow, it's another gorgeous start out there! We've got comfortable temperatures, low humidity and clear skies to start this July 10th! It's a continuation of a gorgeous weekend! While most of the day is going to be great, there's going to be a trend toward higher humidity a little later this afternoon. A stream of moisture will be surging north from the Mid-Atlantic. This moisture will help to boost the dew points from the 50s back into the 60s by later this afternoon. It's also going to help to create a few clouds out there. We'll experience enough sunshine around any clouds to boost temperatures into the 80-85 degree range.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

By tomorrow, some wet weather is possible. A cold front will be close enough to impact Connecticut with scattered showers in the morning, and showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. As the day progresses, the heat will build. Highs will get into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore. Once the front gets close enough and the steamy heat has built adequately, showers and thunderstorms will develop and become widespread during the afternoon. Some of these storms could pack a punch, so keep your eyes to the skies and keep it tuned to Channel 3 on air and online.



DRY & WARM WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will offer improving weather. The cold front will clear the state in the predawn hours Wednesday morning and high pressure will build into the region. This will bring any remaining showers and storms to an end and allow for clearing skies. Don't look for too much cool air behind the front; temperatures will still be in the upper 80s inland. Shoreline locations will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

WET WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY



Muggy and unsettled weather will return Thursday. A warm front will move toward Connecticut Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which will bring the chance of showers and storms during the predawn hours Thursday. It will be a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures near 70 degrees.



An area of low pressure associated with the morning front will slowly move by during Thursday afternoon and Friday, maintaining clouds and showers during that period. There may even be steady periods of rain, one during the afternoon Thursday and another – perhaps – centered around midday Friday. The end result will not only be dreary weather with occasional rain both days, but also milder weather with highs in the 70s both days as well.



SUNNY SATURDAY, HOTTER SUNDAY

Saturday will be pleasantly warm and dry. High pressure will build into the region and comfortably dry air will follow. Highs will go into the lower-80s and lows Saturday night will settle into the upper-50s and low-60s. Hot and humid weather will return Sunday when a southwesterly flow returns, bringing up the hot and muggy air from the Deep South once more. Toward evening, a cold front will approach from the west and bring an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”