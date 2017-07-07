SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS EVENING

We may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. It’s been an active day across the Boston Metro and southern New Hampshire, with numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which brought strong wind that brought down trees in places like New Boston, NH. Here in Connecticut, we have just begun to see the showers move into the state from the west, with several showers and thunderstorms line up due west of Connecticut over the Hudson Valley of New York. From now through about 9 or 10 PM, we may have an isolated shower or thunderstorm. They will be brief, mainly offer up rain and a few lightning strikes, but one or two rogue cells may also have a little bit of gusty wind.

Early this afternoon, the Storm Prediction center included the northern-most section of the state in a “slight” risk for severe weather and most of the rest of the state in a lower “marginal risk.” As the showers come into the region from the west, there may still be a little energy left to boost a “run of the mill” storm to a strong cell – perhaps with an isolated wind gust approaching 50-60 MPH.

We have the chance for showers and thunderstorms until about 9 or 10 PM, when a cold front will then move through the state and sweep them away.

COOLER & DRIER TONIGHT

After the showers and thunderstorms are over, drier air is on its way. The dew point temperatures that made today so sticky will get replaced with dew point temperatures in the 50s by morning and upper-40s and lower-50s by afternoon tomorrow. This type of air will feel so much better! It will also lead to more comfortable weather for sleep: in many towns, lows will be in the comfortable 50s.

NICE WEATHER SUNDAY & MONDAY

The weekend will end and next week will begin with great weather. High pressure will build into Connecticut Sunday, which will provide a great day for being outside, whether it be for the MDA Ride, Sailfest, or anything you may have going on at your house. The sky will be sunny and highs will reach into the low and middle 80s as dew point temperatures will fall into the low-50s and upper-40s. This dry air will translate into the epitome of comfort – that type of air is truly as good as summer gets. Sunday night will be a fantastic night for sleeping, as temperatures will fall into the 50s and lower 60s.



While a cold front will begin to approach us Monday, any showers or storms associated with it should stay to our north and west. We will see partly sunny skies all day and afternoon highs once again in the lower and middle 80s.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

By Tuesday, more wet weather is possible. A cold front will be close enough to impact Connecticut with scattered showers and thunderstorms by then. The day will start out dry and the heat will build. Then, once the front gets close enough and the steamy heat has built adequately, showers and thunderstorms will develop and become widespread during the afternoon. Some of these storms could be severe. As these storms develop, the root cause – the cold front -- will move slowly, so protracted periods of heavy rainfall are possible with any storms that do develop, which may result. This is still five days away, so this forecast may be in flux with new model data.

Tuesday will also be a warm and humid day, as highs will get into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore.



DRY & WARM WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will offer improving weather. The cold front will clear the state in the predawn hours Wednesday morning and high pressure will build into the region. This will bring any remaining showers and storms to an end and allow for clearing skies. There will not be much cool air behind the front; highs will be in the upper 80s inland. Shoreline locations will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

HOT & HUMID THURSDAY WITH THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE



Muggy and unsettled weather will return Thursday. A warm front will move toward Connecticut during Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which will bring the chance of showers and storms during the predawn hours Thursday. It will be a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures near 70 degrees.



An area pf low pressure associated with the morning front will move by during the afternoon, maintaining clouds and showers into the afternoon. The end result will not only be dreary weather with occasional rain, but also milder weather with highs in the 70s. As skies clear and the storm exits Thursday night, the air will still be quite mild, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.



CLOUDS HANG AROUND FRIDAY, SUNNY SATURDAY

Next Friday will be mainly cloudy but most likely rain-free. Thursday’s frontal boundary may stay just close enough to keep the clouds around. Our forecast highs in the 70s account for the cooling effect of the clouds; should we revise to consider sunshine breaking out, we will need to revise our temperature forecast up. Drier air will come Saturday and offer partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels and highs in the low and mid-80s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

