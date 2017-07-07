Overturned camper causing delays on I-91 northbound in Hartford

Two lanes were closed on I-91 in Hartford after a crash. (CT DOT)

An overturned camper has closed traffic delays on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Hartford on Friday evening.

The two left lanes were closed between Exits 32 and 33 after the crash was reported around 5:20 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

