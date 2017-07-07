Fireworks return to Hartford this weekend

Riverfront Plaza was a bit wet Friday afternoon, but there were still plenty of food trucks and people enjoying their lunch break. (WFSB)

Neither rain nor budget woes will stop Hartford from a weekend celebration.

The city will have fireworks Saturday night along with a concert and plenty of food trucks. Last year, fireworks were canceled because the city didn't have the money.

Riverfront Plaza was a bit wet Friday afternoon, but there were still plenty of food trucks and people enjoying their lunch break.

Hartford has traditionally been a place to enjoy food, music, and fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday. But the city has some serious financial problems and had to cancel the festivities last year.

"With challenging times at the state and municipal level, we had to change our programming a bit,” Mike Zaleski with Riverfront Recapture said. “We’ve had to reach out to corporate funding - business funding individual funding."

The city still doesn't have the money, but event organizers said East Hartford and Hartford worked together. The cities were able to get about $30,000 in donations for fireworks.

People said they are pretty happy about the fireworks coming back this year.

"We should have fireworks. It’s a tradition,” Edwin Rivera, of Hartford, said. “What would the Fourth of July be without fireworks. It’s what we grew up with, what we see. Why not have it."

"It's something good,” Techan Narvaez, of Hartford, said. “I think it's something every town should have."

The fireworks were good news for the food trucks in the city.

"People want to come down, we can make it happen,” Frank Bernardo, who owns the New Haven Pizza Truck, said.

The concert is Saturday at 7 p.m. and the fireworks are at 9 p.m.

