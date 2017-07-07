Route 15 southbound in Hamden closed after 2-vehicle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Route 15 southbound in Hamden closed after 2-vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

The southbound side of Route 15 in Hamden was closed after a motor vehicle rollover on Friday evening.

Route 15 was closed at the West Rock Tunnel after a two-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed when approaching the area. 

"Minor injuries" were reported in the crash, state police said. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

To avoid traffic in the area, click here

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.