Route 15 southbound in Hamden closed after 2-vehicle crash

The southbound side of Route 15 in Hamden was closed after a motor vehicle rollover on Friday evening.

Route 15 was closed at the West Rock Tunnel after a two-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed when approaching the area.

"Minor injuries" were reported in the crash, state police said.

#CTtraffic: Rte 15 sb x59 New Haven temporarily closed for minor injury crash inside the tunnel. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 7, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

