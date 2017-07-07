New England Balloon Festival kicks off this weekend

The New England Balloon Festival kicked off on Friday and will last all weekend.

The festival is happening at the Goshen fairgrounds, where nearly 20 hot air balloons will be on display and taking off.

The balloon festival has many things to offer for people looking to attend. The main attraction is of course the hot air balloons. Visitors can purchase full flight or tethered rides during this weekend.

"I'm going to go do it and so should everyone else, give it a shot. Even if it's not a full balloon ride, they're available throughout the weekend and it's a great experience to go one hundred feet in the air and see the beauty of Litchfield county and it'll be exciting," said Matthew Soulier, event organizer of the New England Balloon Festival.

Around 200 vendors from all over New England will be at the festival. There are around 40 food trucks, who will be dishing out food all weekend.

There are also rides and a petting zoo, along with live music for everyone to enjoy.

Ticks are $14 and children under the age of 5 get in the festival for free. The festival will last until Sunday at 8 p.m.

