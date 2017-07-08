Death Investigation Underway in Torrington

Police in Torrington are investigating after a person was found dead at a home on Wolcott Avenue.

Officials told Eyewitness News that when officers arrived at the home they found a suspicious device that could have been an explosive.

The State Police Bomb Squad was called in to investigate and determined the device was not a threat.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but police said everyone has since been allowed back inside.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died.

Stay with Eyewitness News for any updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.