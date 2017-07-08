Several people injured during fight at Willimantic nightclub

Police remain outside the Ultra Violet club following a large fight. (WFSB)

Police tape lines the parking lot of the Ultra Violet club on West Main Street. (Viewer submitted photo)

Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called just around 2 a.m. for a fight happening at the Ultraviolet Adult Cabaret Café.

When officers arrived they found three people had been run over by a truck in the parking lot.

In addition, the two people inside the truck were also involved in an argument.

In total, police said five people were taken to the hospital, one of the victims has since been discharged. Two other victims were transferred to Hartford Hospital for treatment of more serious injuries.

Police said several people were involved in the fight and charges are still pending at this time.

All the victims are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

