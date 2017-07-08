Route 30 closed after person struck by vehicle

Vernon police said Route 30, also known as Hartford Turnpike, is expected to be closed for several hours after an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police said the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Hillside Avenue.

Officials have not said how serious the person was injured, but police did say the expected the road to remain closed for hours as they worked to investigate the crash.

Police said the Metro Traffic Services has been called in to assist with the investigation.

