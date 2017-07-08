Police: Standoff ends peacefully following armed robbery

Police blocking Albany Avenue as they work to resolve a standoff incident. (HPD Photo)

Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.

Police said a woman who was a suspect in an armed robbery ran into a building in the area of 825 Albany Avenue and refused to come out.

Officers were forced to close Albany Avenue down near Vine Street and evacuate buildings in the immediate area for a period of time.

Police said the woman did not have any hostages and no one was injured during the incident.

Charges are still pending at this time.

